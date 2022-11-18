Spartanburg City Council Approves Consultant for Morgan Square Redesign

At a recent meeting, Spartanburg City Council gave unanimous approval to move forward with hiring planning firm MKSK to work with the Morgan Square Enhancement Committee on a public process to craft recommendations for the first physical changes to the square in more than 17 years

In his presentation to council, City Manager Chris Story said that the committee had interviewed three finalists firms for the project and came away impressed with MKSK’s plan to engage the public in the process and its previous work in the Upstate. The City Manager estimates the cost of developing the plan to come to around $260,000.

The committee and the firm plan to hit the ground running with a public kick-off for the Morgan Square process on December 13 at 4 p.m. at Chapman Cultural Center. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from members of the committee and MKSK about the process, learn more about the project’s scope, and find out how they can participate in creating a plan for Morgan Square’s next phase.

The design process is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

For more from the City Council meeting from Monday, November 14, 2022, see the full video below.

Spartanburg City Council meeting, November 14, 2022 from City of Spartanburg on Vimeo.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.