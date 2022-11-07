Spartanburg County Public Libraries’ Public Makerspace Celebrates Five Years

In the five short years that the Spark Space has been open, the Spartanburg County Public Libraries’ Makerspace, located at the Headquarters Library, has certainly grown into its name.

Since its outset in September of 2017, the Spark Space has continued to feed our community’s creative spark by supplying access to emerging technology, machinery, and craft materials and by offering people the chance to design, build, experiment and create. The Spark Space specializes in programming and learning experiences that are based in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) and DIY (do-it-yourself) learning opportunities for adult and teen patrons, ages 12 and up with signed agreement and waiver.

The Spark Space can be found on the 3rd floor of the Headquarters Library, but patrons can also find tools to create at several of our branches. Currently, these pilot Spark Spaces can be found at our Chesnee and Woodruff Library locations. The Pacolet Library also has a Spark Space cart available for patron use. Call or visit these branch locations for more information about using their Spark Spaces and to ask about the equipment they offer.

At the Headquarters Library, Spark Space programming is offered in two ways. The first is pre-planned programming. Like other branches and departments across the Spartanburg County Public Libraries system, the Spark Space offers a variety of programming opportunities for patrons to take part in, such as Sewing for Beginners, Cricut Machine 101 or Resin Crafting. These programs are offered on a particular date and time, and with advance sign-ups.

The Spark Space also offers patrons the opportunity to schedule one-on-one or small group training sessions on any of the equipment, such as the Cricut Machine, Glowforge, sewing or embroidery machines and more. These training sessions teach a small training project that will allow patrons to learn the chosen software and machinery. Upon completion of the training, patrons are welcome to schedule time to come in with their own materials and complete personal projects.

Currently, the Spark Space is offering a hybrid programming experience, “Make to Donate,” which gives patrons the chance to learn and practice a new skill while also giving back to their local community. This fall, “Make to Donate” aims to complete 15 medium-size quilts as Christmas gifts for several local assisted living residents in need. While donations of quilting fabric, batting, and other supplies are always welcome, we also invite patrons to donate their time and skills to help complete this project. All supplies are provided, and no sewing experience is needed to take part. Individual, group and training appointment times are available, and walk-ins are welcome.

For more information about the Spark Space, programming, or to schedule a time to come in, please visit www.spartanburglibraries.org or call 864-216-7554.

Prepared by Spartanburg County Public Libraries.