Visual Comfort & Co. Establishing Spartanburg County Operations; $62 Million Investment and 125 New Jobs Expected

Visual Comfort & Co., a resource of signature designer lighting, architectural lighting, and ceiling fans, has announced plans to establish distribution operations in Spartanburg County.

The project will result in a $62 million investment and create 125 new jobs over the next five years.

Known for partnering with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. is proud to offer an industry-leading range of unrivaled lighting choices of extraordinary quality at a remarkable value.

Located at Smith Farms Industrial Park in Greer, Visual Comfort & Co.’s new distribution facility will serve the company’s growing demand for years to come.

“Visual Comfort & Co. is excited to be partnering with South Carolina and the county of Spartanburg on a new state-of-the-art facility designed to improve our customers’ overall experience,” said Visual Comfort & Co. Chief Operating Officer Gary Hirschel. “The access to ports, infrastructure and strong labor force make Greer an exceptional choice for Visual Comfort & Co. We greatly appreciate the welcoming environment and ongoing support from state and local officials, and we look forward to connecting with the community in making Visual Comfort & Co. an employer of choice in the Spartanburg area.

Operations are expected to commence in January 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Visual Comfort & Co. team should email resumes to the company.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $300,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with building improvement costs.