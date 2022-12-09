The 2022 Upstate Holiday Light Show is Open Through Dec. 31st

The Greenville-Pickens Speedway is lighting up the nights this holiday season with the largest interactive holiday lights display in the Upstate.

The show is open seven days a week through December 31, 2022. Operating hours are 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The 2022Upstate Holiday Light Show features animated scenes and millions of lights synchronized to your favorite holiday classics along with other attractions that are sure to create a new family tradition. This one-stop Christmas destination also includes a holiday-themed petting zoo, point corral, and carnival rides.

Be sure to tune your radio to 104.3 FM for the traditional show or 92.1 FM for the kids show as you drive through!

Tickets for cars, minivans, trucks, and SUVs are $35. Passenger van tickets are $75, and bus tickets are $100. All tickets include the light show and petting zoo. The pony corral is $8 (cash only) and the carnival rides are $1.25 each (or 20 tickets for $20 and 45 tickets for $40).

Visit the Upstate Holiday Light Show website for tickets and additional information.