Adult Winter Reading Program at Spartanburg County Public Libraries

Warm up your to-read list this winter with the Adult Winter Reading program at the Spartanburg County Public Libraries!

Adult Winter Reading runs until January 31, 2023, and Winter Reading cards are available at every library location, including the Bookmobile.

The card lists 10 different choices; complete six of those and return your card to be rewarded with a sweet umbrella (while supplies last) for your efforts, to help you stay dry in the wet Upstate winter.

Don’t want to come out in the cold to pick up your card? Visit the Spartanburg County Public Libraries website to print out your own card at home or request a card be sent to you. The library system has several exciting programs in connection with Adult Winter Reading taking place as well.

For more information visit the Spartanburg County Public Libraries website or call 864-596-3502.