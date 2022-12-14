Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment Period Ends Dec. 15th

Only a few days remain for people in need of health insurance to sign up for Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance, also known as “Obamacare.” Open Enrollment for 2023 coverage ends December 15, 2022.

The ACA is the law that ensures access to quality, affordable health insurance on the Health Insurance Marketplace. With these plans, consumers are protected and:

Can’t be denied coverage for a pre-existing health condition and can’t be dropped for getting sick;

Insurers can’t charge higher premiums to women; and

Insurers can’t sell substandard plans that don’t pay for essential health care benefits.

Consumers enrolling in a plan on HealthCare.gov (for Spanish-speakers Cuidadodesalud.gov) are guaranteed to receive comprehensive coverage and cannot be denied coverage based on pre-existing conditions. All plans cover essential benefits, including doctor and hospital visits, prescription drugs, mental health treatment, and maternity care. In addition, consumers receive free preventive care services, such as immunizations and health screenings.

Consumers should avoid insurance plans offered outside of HealthCare.gov that seem too good to be true. “Junk insurance” products and short-term limited duration plans pose huge financial risks to consumers. These products can refuse to pay for care for pre-existing conditions, charge consumers more based on their gender, and impose annual coverage limits. HealthCare.gov is the only website where consumers are guaranteed to get comprehensive coverage.

Visit HealthCare.gov for additional information and to begin the enrollment process.