American Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service to LaGuardia From Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport

American Airlines has announced plans to offer new nonstop service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) to New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) beginning May 5, 2023.

American will offer two daily flights to this popular destination utilizing 76-seat Embraer-175 aircraft. Tickets will be available for sale beginning Saturday, December 10, 2023 and can be purchased at www.aa.com.

“American Airlines is excited to connect Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia Airport with daily nonstop service next summer,” said Philippe Puech, American Airlines Director of Domestic Network Planning. “This new route strengthens our presence at GSP and we expect this route will appeal to both local residents and visitors to this region of the Palmetto State.”

“Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is excited that American Airlines will be adding its seventh nonstop destination from GSP. We applaud American’s continued investment in the Upstate SC region, and we are confident that this new route will be well-received”, said David Edwards, President and CEO. “We look forward to growing together in the years to come.”

American also offers convenient nonstop flights from GSP to Charlotte, NC (CLT), Chicago/O’Hare, IL (ORD), Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX (DFW), Miami, FL (MIA), Philadelphia, PA (PHL) and Washington, D.C.(DCA).