BMW Charity Pro-Am Returning to Spartanburg in 2023

After a successful return to Spartanburg County this past summer, the BMW Charity Pro-Am has announced that the tournament will return to the Carolina Country Club next year.

Mark your calendars now for a week of events surrounding the tournament, which will bring celebrities and golf pros from around the U.S. to the Upstate, all in support of charitable causes.

The BMW Charity Pro-Am is the only golf tournament on the Korn Ferry Tour where amateurs and celebrities are grouped with Korn Ferry professionals in a three-day better-ball competition over two golf courses.

Amateurs, celebrities, and professionals rotate between two courses, Thornblade Club (Greer, SC) and The Carolina Country Club (Spartanburg, SC), on Thursday and Friday with the twelve lowest-scoring amateur teams and four lowest-scoring celebrity teams advancing to play Saturday’s final amateur round at Thornblade Club. The lowest 65 pros (and ties) will play on Saturday and Sunday at Thornblade Club.

The tournament draws an estimated 40,000 spectators, 20 percent of whom travel from out of town. This influx of guests equals over 3,500 room nights for Greenville-area hotels.

The most recent economic impact study by Clemson University’s International Institute of Tourism Research and Development estimated that the tournament annually generates direct spending of $4.712 million, supports 139 jobs, generates net local government revenues of $541,048, net state government revenues of $868,479, and yields $6.744 million in total output/impact.

Come out and enjoy the fun—you may even get to meet your favorite celebrity!

Visit bmwgroup-werke.com/spartanburg/en/charity-golf.html for more information.