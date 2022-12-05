When hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights, fragrant wreaths, fresh greenery, and thousands of glittering ornaments are hung with care, Christmas at Biltmore is officially here.

This time-honored tradition dates back more than 125 years when George Vanderbilt celebrated the first Christmas with family and friends in his new home – Biltmore House. Guests are invited every year to enjoy the enchantment of the holidays on the estate, inspired by that first Christmas in Biltmore House.

Olmsted-inspired holiday design in 2022

Throughout 2022, Biltmore has been part of the national celebration of the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted, the estate’s landscape architect. For Christmas, Biltmore’s talented team of floral designers planned the décor in Biltmore House around a “Winter Landscapes” theme that brings the outdoors inside and honors Olmsted’s grand achievements.

A wintry forest of trees flanking the front doors of Biltmore House will welcome guests into the home for tours where they’ll encounter holiday finery suggesting snowy landscapes reminiscent of Boston Common, New York City’s Central Park, and other well-known parks and landscapes designed by Olmsted.

The Banquet Hall will be transformed into a dramatic and magical wintry scene where the home’s largest Christmas tree – a 35-foot tall Fraser fir – will spend the season.

Decorations are scaled to the maximum to transform an estate like Biltmore into the grand experience it is year after year. Décor in Biltmore House alone includes 67 hand-decorated Christmas trees this year, more than 14,000 ornaments, 45,000 holiday lights, 250 candles, 1,000 feet of garland, and 150 traditional poinsettias.

Two Christmas Experiences at Biltmore

Two experiences are available to enjoy Biltmore during the holiday season — the Christmas at Biltmore daytime house tour experience, and the Candlelight Christmas Evenings nighttime house tour experience. The entire estate is open to guests as part of admission to either Christmas experience.

Christmas at Biltmore daytime celebration, Nov. 4, 2022 – Jan. 8, 2023 This beloved tradition includes a daytime tour of Biltmore House while the estate is adorned with holiday decorations that number in the thousands. From Biltmore House to the Winery, Antler Hill Village and Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius, guests will want to linger on the estate to experience all that Christmas at Biltmore has to offer.

Candlelight Christmas Evenings, Nov. 4, 2022 – Jan. 7, 2023 Biltmore House glows with candlelight and firelight during this nighttime tour, changing the daytime visit’s mood and experience. Candlelight Christmas Evenings in Biltmore House allows guests to step back in time with an experience reminiscent of the Vanderbilt’s first Christmas spent in Biltmore House in 1895. Musicians stationed throughout the house perform seasonal favorites. Setting the scene is a 55-foot Norway spruce tree sparkling from the glow of more than 60,000 tiny lights in the center of the front lawn. Four hundred hand-lit luminaries line the walkway to Biltmore House. Those visiting for evening tours will want to arrive early to experience all the estate has to offer during the season, from holiday menus to the Winery to Antler Hill Village and Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius

Holiday highlights: Conservatory, Christmas pop-up shop, holiday wine releases, Antler Hill Village Illumination, bonfires and Santa!

The Conservatory

The Conservatory: Hundreds of holiday poinsettias in different colors and patterns warm up the inside of the Conservatory in the Walled Garden along with a large and unusual array of tropical plants.

Christmas Pop Up Shop at A Gardener’s Place: Adding to the estate’s many shopping options, a Christmas pop-up shop at A Gardener’s Place in the Conservatory will be stocked with everything needed to celebrate the season.

Antler Hill Village Illumination and Holiday Activities

Wine Tasting and Dining: A visit to the Biltmore Winery is an essential part of the holiday experience. Reservations for complimentary tastings of Biltmore’s handcrafted wines must be made on the day of a visit. Biltmore’s holiday commemorative wines – Christmas at Biltmore Red Wine and Christmas at Biltmore White Wine – will be available for sale in the Winery. Estate restaurants offer favorite seasonal dishes and craft cocktails.

Antler Hill Illumination: As evening falls over Antler Hill Village, the estate’s European-inspired village, a constellation of holiday lights illuminate trees, quaint buildings, the Winery and walking paths for a mesmerizing light show. 5:30 p.m. to midnight, Nov. 4, 2022-Feb. 21, 2023.

Bonfire at the Village: On the path leading from the Village to Antler Hill Barn. Guests may purchase ingredients for S’mores at The Creamery in Antler Hill Village. 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 4-Dec. 16; daily from Dec. 17-31.

Visits with Santa: Santa makes a visit to the Antler Hill Village Bandstand where he’ll pose for pictures and listen to wish lists from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 5-Dec. 18; Nov. 25; and Dec. 19-23.

Holiday stays at Biltmore’s overnight accommodations

A stay at Biltmore for the holidays is a tradition for many families that releases the stress of hosting as Biltmore coordinates the details for the ultimate holiday experience without a single dish to wash or tree to trim.

Holiday packages are offered at the luxurious Four-star Inn on Biltmore Estate and at the cozy farmhouse-feel of Village Hotel, both decked out for the holidays. Historic cottages from Biltmore’s agricultural past now accommodate overnight guests too, including the Line House Cottages. Depending on the package, offerings include admission to Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius, Wine Welcome Socials, a Gingerbread House Display, and more.

Visit information

For more information about visiting the estate during the holidays and to purchase admission tickets, please visit www.biltmore.com/christmas.

Prepared by Biltmore.