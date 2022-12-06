Essential Cabinetry Group Expanding Operations in Upstate; $4.75 Million Investment and 156 New Jobs Expected

Essential Cabinetry Group, a cabinetry company, has announced plans to expand its operations in Greenville County. The company’s $4.75 million investment will create 156 new jobs.

Essential Cabinetry Group manufactures build-to-order cabinets including stock, custom and semi-custom cabinetry and serves more than 750 kitchen and bath suppliers across the United States. The company’s brands include Tedd Wood Fine Cabinetry, Executive Cabinetry and Designers Choice Cabinetry.

Located at 2838 Grandview Drive, Essential Cabinetry Group is expanding its existing facility in Simpsonville, allowing the company to increase production to 150,000 cabinets annually.

“The investment in our Simpsonville, S.C. location is critical to the long-term growth strategy needed to meet our customer needs, offer our employees new opportunities and provide local community support,” said Essential Cabinetry Group President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Kovich. “We are grateful for the support of the state and local government as we take this next step.”

The expansion is expected to be complete by September 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Essential Cabinetry Group team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of building improvements.