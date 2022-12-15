Green Christmas Decorating Ideas

Part of the fun in creating a holiday wonderland around your home is in using simple, affordable and beautiful decorations.

Follow these tips to enjoy a green Christmas:

Decorate with nature. Avoid plastic doodads and opt for wood, burlap or organic cotton. Bring in elements from the outdoors to incorporate into your home, such as a wreath of pine boughs or an abandoned bird’s nest.

Research green Christmas tree options. Consider buying a real tree rather than a plastic one. A potted tree is another green choice that can be used for multiple years before planting it outdoors.

Choose handmade and homemade. Create your own ornaments or help your kids cut and hang snowflakes from scrap paper saved throughout the year.

Upgrade to LED lighting. If your strands of lights are more than 10 years old, it’s more efficient to replace them with newer LED bulbs. They can save you 90 percent or more on power costs and will last longer than traditional bulbs.

Replace burnt-out bulbs. Too many perfectly good lights are thrown away when a single bulb bursts. Spend the time to find and replace the culprit or invest in a bulb tester.

Use timers. All your Christmas lights should be on timers, from the strands adorning your trees to the lights outside. Don’t count on remembering to turn them off after a long day. Light timers can be found at any hardware store.

Choose durable and meaningful ornaments. Wood, metal or cloth last longer than plastic or thin glass. And an ornament that symbolizes an important event from the year will be kept and treasured for a lifetime.