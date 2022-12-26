Her Story Bookclub to Discuss “Hester” on January 4th

Her Story is a bookclub that usually meets at Hub City Bookshop on the first (and sometimes second) Wednesday of each month to discuss books about women, by women.

The Wednesday, January 4, 2023, meeting will discuss Hester by Laurie Lico Albanese. The bookclub will begin at 6:00 pm. Enjoy reading!

In Hester, Isobel Gamble is a young seamstress carrying generations of secrets when she sets sail from Scotland in the early 1800s with her husband, Edward. An apothecary who has fallen under the spell of opium, his pile of debts have forced them to flee Glasgow for a fresh start in the New World. But only days after they’ve arrived in Salem, Edward abruptly joins a departing ship as a medic––leaving Isobel penniless and alone in a strange country, forced to make her way by any means possible.



When she meets a young Nathaniel Hawthorne, the two are instantly drawn to each other: he is a man haunted by his ancestors, who sent innocent women to the gallows––while she is an unusually gifted needleworker, troubled by her own strange talents. As the weeks pass and Edward’s safe return grows increasingly unlikely, Nathaniel and Isobel grow closer and closer. Together, they are a muse and a dark storyteller; the enchanter and the enchanted. But which is which?

Please visit the Hub City Bookshop website for additional information and to register for the event.

Prepared by Hub City Bookshop.