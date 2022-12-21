Highland Baking Company Expanding Spartanburg Operations; $35 Million Investment and 80 New Jobs Expected

Highland Baking Company, a wholesale bread baking company, has announced plans to expand its existing facility in Spartanburg County. The company’s $35 million investment will create approximately 80 new jobs.

Established in 1984 and based in Northbrook, Ill., Highland Baking Company specializes in producing and distributing custom bread products for national and international restaurant chains.

The Spartanburg facility, in operation for 10 years, currently produces 17 different bakery products including pan bread varieties, buns and sub rolls. In addition to serving some of the company’s largest customers on the East Coast of the United States, products from the Spartanburg plant are also exported to Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico and South America.

“Our home in Spartanburg, South Carolina has been a central part of our success over the last decade,” said Highland Baking Company Chief Executive Officer Stu Rosen. “This additional investment demonstrates not only our belief in the business moving forward, but our confidence in the staff of our Spartanburg bakery and the community in which it resides.”

Located at 7001 Asheville Highway in Spartanburg, the company will upgrade its existing building and infrastructure to support a new full production line. The expansion will also allow for a potential additional production line in the future to ensure the company efficiently meets increasing supply demands. The expansion is expected to be complete by October 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Highland Baking Company team should visit the company’s website.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with costs of site preparation and building improvements.