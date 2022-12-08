History, Witches, and Crime: In-Conversation With Authors Lee Martin and Jessica Handler

Join Hub City Bookshop on Zoom for a conversation with authors Lee Martin and Jessica Handler on Thursday, December 8.

The conversation will cover Martin’s latest book, The Glassmaker’s Wife. Handler is the author of The Magnetic Girl, a Hub City Press title. Register for the webinar at the Zoom sign-up page.

Lee Martin is the author of the novels: The Bright Forever, a finalist for the 2006 Pulitzer Prize in Fiction; River of Heaven; Quakertown; Break the Skin, Late One Night, and Yours, Jean. He has also published four memoirs, From Our House, Turning Bones, Such a Life, and Gone the Hard Road in addition to two short story collections, The Least You Need to Know, and, most recently, The Mutual UFO Network. He is the co-editor of Passing the Word: Writers on Their Mentors, and the author of Telling Stories: The Craft of Narrative and the Writing Life.

His fiction and nonfiction have appeared in such places as Harper’s, Ms., Creative Nonfiction, The Georgia Review, The Kenyon Review, Fourth Genre, River Teeth, The Southern Review, Prairie Schooner, Glimmer Train, The Best American Mystery Stories, and The Best American Essays.

He is the winner of the Mary McCarthy Prize in Short Fiction and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Ohio Arts Council. He teaches in the MFA Program at The Ohio State University, where he is a College of Arts and Sciences Distinguished Professor of English and a past winner of the Alumni Award for Distinguished Teaching.

About the Conversation Partner

Jessica Handler is the author of the novel The Magnetic Girl, winner of the 2020 Southern Book Prize and a nominee for the Townsend Prize for Fiction. The novel is one of the 2019 “Books All Georgians Should Read,” an Indie Next pick, Wall Street Journal Spring 2019 pick, Bitter Southerner Summer 2019 pick, and a SIBA Okra Pick. Her memoir, Invisible Sisters, was also named one of the “Books All Georgians Should Read,” and her craft guide Braving the Fire: A Guide to Writing About Grief and Loss was praised by Vanity Fair magazine. Her writing has appeared on NPR, in Tin House, Drunken Boat, The Bitter Southerner, Electric Literature, Brevity, Creative Nonfiction, Newsweek, The Washington Post, Full Grown People, Oldster, and elsewhere. She lives in Atlanta.

Visit hubcity.org/events/363/the-glassmakers-wife-with-lee-martin for additional information.

Prepared by Hub City Bookshop.