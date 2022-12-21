S.C. State Agencies Present Environmental Awareness Award to Upstate Professor

Dr. James Frederick, professor and agricultural science specialist with Clemson University, is the recipient of the 2022 South Carolina Environmental Awareness Award.

Dr. Frederick was presented the award by Myra Reece, Environmental Affairs Director at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

S.C. Rep. Robert Q. Williams nominated Dr. Frederick for his extraordinary work advocating for conservation of the state’s natural resources during his 33 years of service with Clemson University’s College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences.

“Dr. Frederick’s advocacy for environmental sustainability and his dedication to public awareness about the necessity for conservation have benefited our state in impactful ways,” said Reece. “His research has helped educate farmers, landowners, environmental groups, industry representatives, teachers and students, and entire communities about how dependent we all are on having a healthy, sustainable environment around us and the actions we can all take to help protect South Carolina’s invaluable natural resources.”

Dr. Frederick has helped develop environmental research programs studying the detailed effects of farming on the environment, and he has been a leader in the study of using carbon-neutral perennial grasses and different tree species for making biofuels and as a source of biomass for bioenergy, among many other successful environmental education efforts. These collaborative research and education programs involved the participation of specialists from a wide range of disciplines and organizations. Dr. Frederick was selected to be a keynote speaker representing South Carolina at a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency workshop in 2016.

Dr. Frederick is a professor in the Clemson University Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences, where he serves as the agricultural sciences curriculum specialist. He also oversees educational programs related to developing science curriculums for use by K-12 students that address the science teaching standards using the food, agricultural, natural resources, and health and nutrition sciences as the teaching tools. He is located at Clemson’s Pee Dee Research and Education Center in Florence.

“I am honored to receive this very important award,” Dr. Frederick said. “It has been a pleasure collaborating with so many dedicated individuals from various state and federal agencies, community organizations, and private industry on programs focused on the betterment of our environment. Environmental awareness is for everyone, having no demographic boundaries, and education is the key to greater awareness. I particularly enjoy working with youth from underserved communities who, in many cases, are learning about the environment and their conservation responsibilities for the first time. Through innovative and collaborative programs, I know we will continue to make improvement in society’s attitudes and actions towards the environment.”

The South Carolina General Assembly established the South Carolina Environmental Awareness Award, now in its 30th year, during the 1992 legislative session to recognize outstanding contributions made toward the protection, conservation, and improvement of South Carolina’s natural resources.

Each year, residents are encouraged to submit nominations that are then reviewed by an awards committee comprised of representatives from the S.C. Forestry Commission, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, S.C. Department of Natural Resources, and S.C. Sea Grant Consortium. The committee considers several factors when reviewing nominations, including excellence in innovation, leadership, and accomplishments that influence positive changes affecting the state’s natural air, land, water and coastal resources.