Smith Drug Company Supplies Thanksgiving Meals in the Upstate

Smith Drug Company recently raised more than $7,400 to supply Thanksgiving meals within the Upstate community through employee donations and a company match.

“Our employees are incredibly generous and take to heart any opportunity they have to give back to the community where we all live and work,” said Rick Priester, Operations Project Manager for Smith Drug Company. “Smith employees view giving as an opportunity, and indeed, an obligation and this project allows them to help others and therefore realize the true meaning of this season of Thanksgiving and hope. We’re grateful to have the opportunity to provide those in need with some well-deserved meals this Thanksgiving season.”

Smith Drug Company partnered with First Baptist Church of Spartanburg to secure the food and prepare it for meal boxes. The original goal for the food drive was 100 boxes, and this was exceeded with the donations from Smith Drug Company employees to reach 140 boxes. With the matching contribution from the J M Smith Foundation, the amount will reach the equivalent of 280 boxes which will bless many families in need. Each box contains 14 items of food that serve several meals.

“At The Bridge, our mission is to connect people with hope and love, and we’re thrilled to see Smith Drug Company employees come together to bring this mission to tangible fruition,” said Lucy Sizemore, Managing Director of The Bridge at First Baptist Church of Spartanburg.

This donation is representative of Smith Drug Company’s community outreach program called “Smith Gives Back.” Employees participate in charitable opportunities throughout the year and support a variety of local organizations, including United Way of the Piedmont, Mobile Meals and the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind. Since the inception of the J M Smith Foundation more than 25 years ago, over $43 million has gone to support non-profit organizations through employee contributions, the Foundation’s matching gift program and direct grants.