The 2022 Holiday Artisan Market

The Artists Collective | Spartanburg’s 2022 Holiday Artisan Market is scheduled now through Saturday, Dec. 24, giving patrons the opportunity to find unique, locally made art specially curated for gift giving.

The market is open 10 am to 4 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays (closed on Thanksgiving) and will be open 5 pm to 9 pm on Dec. 16 for Spartanburg ArtWalk. Live music by local musicians will be part of the ArtWalk events, where refreshments also will be served.

An extensive selection of works will be offered for viewing and purchase ranging from ceramics to jewelry to printmaking, painting, fiber arts and sculpture. Each item included in the market is handcrafted by one of the more than 42 participating Collective members and will be available for purchase, with prices ranging from under $5 to more than $1,000.

“Our annual Holiday Artisan Market has become a favorite shopping spot for patrons looking for unique, locally made gifts for their loved ones, including many one-of-a-kind handcrafted items,” says Beth Regula, chair of the management board of the Artists Collective | Spartanburg. “One might find what’s to become a favorite coffee mug, woolen scarf, necklace, earrings, serving dish, painting or print for a friend or relative. Shopping at the Collective also bolsters the local economy. Everything that we sell is made by our members who live in Spartanburg and surrounding counties.”

The event draws larger crowds each year and items offered for sale are replenished throughout the two-month market. “Our artists are well prepared for this event,” says Nancy Williamson, a member of the market committee. “We have stocked up on some of the items that we believe will be popular this year. We encourage people to visit several times because there will always be something new on the tables.”

Patrons also will be able to register for door prizes of gift certificates redeemable for merchandise at the Collective.

Participating artists include: Katie Beatty, Chris Belk, Chuck Bishop, Wadi Cantrell, Robyn Crawford, Patrick DeCrane, Craig Denesha, Andrew Donnan, Abe Duenas, Addam Duncan, Patrick Edwards, Marcy Fedalei, Logan “Divinity” Foster, Peter Harding, Hannah “Jarfly” Henderson, Jason Huffman,Thomas Koenig, Elliott Leader, John Lever, Judy Martin, Jessica Massey, Janis M. McElligott, Rosemary McLeod, Sydney McMath, Merry-Beth Noble, Lady Pluuto, Ruza Pocivavsek, Beth Regula, Kimberly Christopher Rodriguez, Dave Sawyer, Sandra Schindlbeck, Anna V. Seiler, Carol Story, Brandi Tucker, Jim Weber, Sally Weber, Joan Wheatley, Nancy Williamson, Patty Wright and Tom Zumbach.

Please visit artistscollectivespartanburg.org for more information.

Written by Artists Collective | Spartanburg.