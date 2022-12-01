The Blood Connection to Partner with Outback Steakhouse to Bolster Blood Supply Ahead of Winter Months

As community members put up the Thanksgiving leftovers and focus on holiday festivities, The Blood Connection (TBC) is focused on ensuring that shelves stay stocked with lifesaving blood supplies as we approach the difficult holiday months.

TBC is proud to partner with Outback Steakhouse to host several blood drives on December 1; making blood donation convenient and rewarding for community members to help bolster the blood supply this winter.

The holidays can bring joy and celebration, but they can also bring extra commitments and time constraints, meaning some community blood donors don’t have time for their typical blood donation appointments. A decrease in volunteer blood donors, coupled with an increase in requests for blood from local hospitals, which typically comes in winter months, can result in a depleted inventory of lifesaving blood products. When blood products are not available, it is patients in our community that suffer.

To combat that, TBC is once again partnering with local Outback Steakhouse restaurants to host blood drives across North and South Carolina. TBC is thankful for our partners at Outback who amplify the importance of blood donation and encourage community members to roll up their sleeves and donate blood.

“Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion,” said Marie Forrestal, Vice President of Donor Resources and Marketing for The Blood Connection. “Those people are our neighbors, our friends, and our family. It is because of loyal community blood donors and partners like Outback that those blood products are available when our loved ones need them the most.”

The Blood Connection’s mobile donation units will be at fourteen select Outback Steakhouse locations across North and South Carolina on December 1. As a thank you for helping save local lives, all donors will receive a $20 eGift card, redeemable for an Outback eGift card, plus a coupon for a free Bloomin’ Onion.

To make an appointment to donate blood at an Outback location, go to thebloodconnection.org/outback.