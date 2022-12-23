Tips For A Healthy Holiday

The best gift you can give this holiday season is something everyone takes advantage of until they no longer have it.

Everyone loves it and feels terrible when they don’t have it. It gives you energy and allows you to control how you spend your time. It makes everything more convenient which makes it extra important during the busy holiday season. Best of all, it is a gift we can give to ourselves, give to others, and receive. Everyone wants it and dare I say, everyone needs it. Any guesses?

The best gift you can give this holiday season and every day of the year is HEALTH!

There are steps all of us can take to make sure we stay healthy this holiday season. Most importantly, when you take steps to stay well you are also working to protect the health of those around you. It’s a gift that keeps on giving.

Below are a few of the main ways you give the gift of health to yourself and others this holiday season.

6 Ways to Give the Gift of Health this Holiday Season:

Vaccinate

Give the gift of good health this holiday season by getting your updated COVID-19 booster and annual flu shot. We know that vaccines are safe and effective and are the best tool we have to prevent illness. It takes about 2 weeks for most vaccines to give you full protection so the sooner you get it the better. Make an appointment with your healthcare provider today.

Wash Your Hands- 20 seconds that could save you from a week of preventable illness

Hand washing- so simple yet so effective. Proper hand washing reduces the spread of germs that are responsible for all types of preventable illness. Click here to learn more about proper hand washing technique and when it is most important to wash your hands.

Cover your Cough

We know that coughs and sneezes spread disease. The spray from an uncovered cough or sneeze can travel over 6 feet and droplets can stay suspended in the air for up to 10 minutes. That leaves plenty of time for bystanders to breathe in unwelcome germs from a distant stranger’s uncovered cough or sneeze. Avoid being that distant stranger by covering your coughs and sneezes when in public. This will reduce the spread of germs and the illness they cause.Covering your coughs and sneezes using your elbow is a highly effective at reducing the number of droplets and how far they travel.

Avoid touching face

Think about how many surfaces you touch every day and how many germs you collect doing so. Touching your face, including your nose, mouth, eyes, and ears exposes your system to all the germs collected on your hands throughout the day. This germ transfer causes a lot of preventable illness. To reduce your chances of sickness this holiday season and all year, avoid touching your face unless your hands are freshly washed. Learn more here.

Stress Management

Don’t let the holidays become something you dread. Instead, take steps to prevent the stress and depression that can descend during the holidays. Learn to recognize your holiday triggers, such as financial pressures or personal demands, so you can combat them before they lead to a meltdown. With a little planning and some positive thinking, you can find peace and joy during the holidays.

The Mayo Clinic created a list of 10 evidence based strategies to manage and reduce stress during the holidays. Check out what they have to say here.

Safe Food Preparation and Storage

An essential element to most holiday celebrations is FOOD! But a lot of people make common mistakes when preparing holiday meals which results in foodborne illness. The major mistakes include improper thawing techniques, incorrect cook temperatures, and food storage issues. Make sure all the food around your holiday table is safe to eat by brushing up on your food prep and storage information. Here is a comprehensive guide to holiday meal preparation and storage from the CDC.

Written by Buncombe County.