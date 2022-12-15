Upstate Warrior Solution to Open New Location at the Center for Philanthropy in Spartanburg

The Spartanburg County Foundation announces Upstate Warrior Solution (UWS) as the first Partner in Residence in the Robert Hett Chapman III Center for Philanthropy.

“We are excited to welcome this mission-aligned partner to the Center for Philanthropy to work with the Foundation to improve the lives of Spartanburg County Residents,” said Mary L. Thomas, Chief Operating Officer of the Spartanburg County Foundation and Executive Director of the Center for Philanthropy, located on the Foundation’s Kennedy Street Campus in downtown Spartanburg.

Upstate Warrior Solution began serving veterans in 2012, opening their first Spartanburg office in 2015. Their new office in the Center for Philanthropy will be fully operational beginning Monday, January 2, 2023.

“Spartanburg is one of our key service communities. We needed to expand our capacity to serve our Spartanburg County veterans with a location that also provides space for our partner agencies. The Center for Philanthropy is providing just what we need to meet our goal of providing a one-stop model of support for our warriors,” said Charlie Hall, President of Upstate Warrior Solution.

Upstate Warrior Solution provides services for healthcare and benefits; education and employment; housing; family services; recreation; and quality of life.

Hall explained that four staff members will work out of the Spartanburg office beginning January 2nd. Lauren O’Dell, Spartanburg Advocate; James Mulak, Director of Warrior Advocacy; and Heidi Caldwell, Spartanburg Regional Program Manager who provides outreach through the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center Emergency Department, and Kathy Pool, Spartanburg Fellow will work out of the Spartanburg office.

Agencies collaborating with UWS will also work out of space in the new office and include Warriors Once Again and the Austin Wilkes Society among others.