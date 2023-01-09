BMW of North America Reports Q4 2022 and Full Year 2022 U.S. Sales Results

BMW of North America recently reported Q4 2022 and full year 2022 sales results for the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S.

BMW Brand

In the fourth quarter of 2022, BMW brand sales in the U.S. totaled 101,738 vehicles, a 9.4% increase from the 93,031 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year 2022, BMW brand sales decreased slightly by 1.3% on total sales of 332,388 compared to the 336,644 vehicles sold in 2021.

BMW Electric Vehicle Sales

In March 2022, the fully electric BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle and BMW i4 Gran Coupe began arriving at U.S. dealerships. In the nine months that followed, sales of the all-new electric vehicles increased steadily as inventory levels improved. A third fully electric model, the BMW i7 Sedan, went on sale in late November.

In the fourth quarter alone BMW sold 8,689 electric vehicles, surpassing the totals achieved in the previous three quarters combined. For the full year 2022, BMW sold 15,584 fully electric vehicles in the U.S., accounting for approximately 4.7% of total U.S. sales.

In addition to the fully electric BMW iX, BMW i4 and BMW i7, the company’s electrified lineup in the U.S. will expand when the plug-in hybrid electric BMW XM Sports Activity Vehicle arrives in showrooms this quarter. BMW already offers plug-in hybrid electric variants of some of its most popular models including the BMW X5 xDrive45e, BMW 330e and BMW 530e.

“With three fully electric BMW vehicles and several plug-in variants now available at U.S. dealerships, we are firmly on the road to electrification, offering our customers all of the performance, technology, luxury, and quality that BMW is known for – now also in an emissions free package,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “At the same time, I’d like to recognize the pivotal role that our dealer network and Plant Spartanburg continue to play in our sales success in the U.S.”

Built in the U.S., Sold in the U.S.

Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina built just over 60% of the BMW vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2022 and continues to be a main driver of the company’s success. Despite lingering production challenges, the plant achieved its second highest annual output last year while also adding the all-new BMW XM to its model lineup.

MINI Brand

MINI brand sales in the U.S. totaled 10,319 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 31.3% vs the 7,860 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year 2022, MINI brand sales decreased slightly by 1.4% on total sales of 29,504 vehicles compared to the 29,930 vehicles sold in 2021.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q4 & Full Year 2022.

Q4

2022 Q4 2021 % TOT

2022 TOT

2021 % BMW passenger cars 40,396 38,981 3.6% 124,373 156,804 – 20.7% BMW light trucks 61,342 54,050 13.5% 208,015 179,840 15.7% TOTAL BMW 101,738 93,031 9.4% 332,388 336,644 -1.3% TOTAL MINI 10,319 7,860 31.3% 29,504 29,930 -1.4%

The sales reported in these figures are of BMW passenger cars and light trucks, as well as MINI passenger cars. Consistent with auto industry practice in the U.S., BMW of North America follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued annually by Motor Intelligence for purposes of reporting sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars. As a result, the sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars reflected in today’s Q4 2022 report occurred between October 1, 2022 and January 3, 2023. The sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars reflected in the full year 2022 report occurred between January 5, 2022 and January 3, 2023.