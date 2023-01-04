City of Spartanburg Seeking Public Feedback on Morgan Square

The City of Spartanburg is envisioning what Morgan Square can be.

Officials are at the beginning of a design process that will inform what future improvements will be made to the Square. The city wants your help shaping the feel and function of the space.

The study area for the Morgan Square updating process is outlined below.

Please visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/msquare to take part in the survey and visit www.cityofspartanburg.org for future updates.

Thank you and the city looks forward to your continued involvement!

Written by the City of Spartanburg.