Drive, City of Greenville and Greenville Chamber of Commerce Team Up to Save Lives

January is National Blood Donor month and the Greenville Drive, the City of Greenville, and the Greenville Chamber of Commerce are uniting efforts to encourage the community to come together on Thursday, January 26, 2023, to donate blood save lives in our community!

One donation can save up to 3 lives and all donations stay right here in the Upstate community serving our neighbors, friends, and family members that may need it.

Did you know that 62% of the US population is eligible to donate blood but only 3% does? If every eligible person donated just twice a year, we would never have a shortage. If you’re an avid donor, thank you and if you’re eligible, please consider donating at this event on January 26. If you’ve never donated and want to help make a difference, take this opportunity to step up and help us.

The blood drive will be held at Fluor Field on District 356, Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 11 am to 4 pm. Appointments are recommended and can be made here but are not mandatory.

Each donor will receive a $20 eGift card, a voucher for (2) tickets to one game of the Greenville Drive’s Opening Week (April 11-16, 2023) homestand, and a chance to win (2) Southwest Airline tickets!

From here you can save a life. From here you can make a difference.

Visit www.milb.com/greenville for more information.