Five Tips to Help You Save on Energy Bills This Winter

For many Americans, cold and often freezing temperatures means higher utility bills to keep warm.

Keep your energy bills in check by following a few simple tips around your home.

Cover and Repair Windows

Windows can be a major source of lost heat from the inside of your home, especially those that are not insulated for cold weather. Ensure windows are properly sealed and weatherized to help prevent heat from escaping and cold air from entering your home. Caulking small gaps, applying weatherstripping to movable parts, and using window attachments can help keep you warm this winter. Check and Replace Central Heating Filters Regularly

Dirty filters trap lint, pollen, dust, and more that can reduce airflow. This makes your system work harder, taking longer to heat your home, and driving up costs. Make sure to check your filter every month. If it’s dirty, change it. At a minimum, replace your filter at least once every three months. Make Energy Efficient Upgrades Around Your Home

Making it easier and more affordable for consumers to choose energy efficient appliances in their homes is a huge priority of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. Visit www.CleanEnergy.gov to learn more about the tax credits, rebates, and other incentives available to help you make clean energy upgrades in 2023 and beyond. Program or Adjust Your Thermostat

Make sure you heat your home only when you or others are around to reduce extra costs. Programmable thermostats allow you to monitor and set your heat usage, so you can have ease of mind. Consider upgrading your system or adjust your thermostat manually when you go out for the day. Use Your Ceiling Fan to Keep Warm

While ceiling fans are thought to be a summer tool to combat the heat, they can also be used during the winter to keep warm air circulating below the fan. To do this, reverse the motor in the ceiling fan so it rotates clockwise at a low speed. This will create an updraft which forces warm air near the ceiling down into the occupied space. The ceiling fan won’t change the temperature in the room, but it will help keep you warm. Remember to turn off your fan when no one is in the room to keep cutting costs!

Written by the U.S. Department of Energy.