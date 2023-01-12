Hub City Press to Receive $35,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Hub City Press is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $35,000.

This grant is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling nearly $28.8 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants. This recommended award is the most significant investment by the NEA in Hub City Press to date.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “Projects such as this one with Hub City Press strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy.”

“We are thrilled to have the support of the NEA again this year,” says Hub City Press Director Meg Reid. “As always, we remain committed to publishing lesser-heard Southern voices, including Black and Indigenous people, queer and trans people, immigrants, writers with disabilities, writers debuting over 40, writers without MFAs, and others who have been underrepresented by the publishing industry. This higher level of funding will help fund important projects from acquisition to production to marketing, and will support our work as a leading independent publisher of Southern literature.”

Focused on finding and spotlighting extraordinary new and unsung writers from the American South, our curated catalog champions diverse authors and books that don’t fit into the commercial publishing landscape. Since its founding in 1995, the press has published over one hundred high-caliber literary works, including novels, short stories, poetry, memoir, and books emphasizing the region’s culture and history. Hub City is interested in books with a strong sense of place and is committed to introducing a diverse roster of lesser-heard Southern voices. This increased support from the NEA in 2023 will help the books on our schedule to publish in 2023 reach audiences across the country.

For more information on other projects included in the NEA’s grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

Written by Hub City Press.