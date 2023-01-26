Recycling Your Christmas Tree in Spartanburg

Spartanburg County accepts real trees for recycling at all collection centers through January 31. Artificial trees can be taken to a recycling site that accepts scrap metal (Cowpens, Hobbysville, Enoree, Stone Station, and Wellford).

The trees must be free of all ornaments, and lights. Beyond January, trees may be brought to the Wellford Landfill for disposal. Please note that there are designated locations at each collection center for Christmas trees.

Spartanburg County recycling facilities will be closed on December 31 for New Year’s Eve, and January 1 for New Year’s Day, and they will reopen on January 2.

Aside from the above holiday closings, all centers will be open during regular hours:

– Recycling collection centers: 7 am to 7 pm, Mondays through Saturdays

– Wellford Landfill: 7 am to 4:30 pm, Mondays through Saturdays

Please remember that when the collection centers are closed, you cannot drop off trash. Doing so is against the law and you can be prosecuted for your actions.

Visit www.spartanburgcounty.org/203/What-and-Where-Can-I-Recycle for additional information.

Prepared by Spartanburg County.