Spartanburg City Council Approves Rezoning for Redevelopment of Historic Coca-Cola Building

The former Coca-Cola distribution center at 500 W Main Street is on its way to renewal after Spartanburg City Council unanimously approved a measure to rezone the property at a recent meeting.

Plans call for converting the facility into mixed use, with a blend of retail and office space, creating what developer Coastal Partners LLC hopes will be a pedestrian friendly environment with gathering spaces, outdoor dining space, and 20,000 sq. ft. of office space.

A later phase of the project will also include construction of a new multi-family residential building housing as many as 60 one-bedroom units to be located behind the existing building. The developer plans to preserve the Coca-Cola building’s historic facade while creating a new destination along the W Main Street gateway into Downtown Spartanburg. Work is expected to begin on the project later this Spring.

For more from the council meeting on January 9, 2023, see the full video below.

Spartanburg City Council meeting, January 9, 2023 from City of Spartanburg on Vimeo.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.