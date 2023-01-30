University of South Carolina Transit Bus and Vehicle Fleet Electrification Study

Over the fall 2022 semester, a team of senior Geography students at the University of South Carolina (USC or University) was tasked by the Office of Sustainability to conduct a fleet electrification study and produce a report detailing their findings.

The students found that converting USC’s twelve transit buses to electric alternatives would save an estimated 1,010.4 metric tons of carbon per year. Furthermore, by transitioning the entire vehicle fleet, analyses showed the university could save an additional 1,800 metric tons of carbon per year, a reduction of 83% compared to current estimates. The students also found that USC would save approximately $200,000 per year in fuel costs when comparing agreed-upon electricity rates to current gasoline and diesel fuel prices.

Using this information, the students encouraged the university to convert two buses to electric as an initial demonstration and to work through any hurdles that may arise in the process.

Concurrently, it is recommended the university adopt a department-by-department approach to fleet conversion, starting with those departments that are smaller, in need of new vehicles, and most compatible with electrification.

The students also included potential brands to consider, the best placement of charging infrastructure, and possible funding opportunities the university should explore.

Written by Evan Renshaw, Palmetto Clean Fuels.