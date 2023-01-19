Upcountry History Museum Presents “Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice” Through January 22nd

Dinosaurs have roared into Upstate South Carolina as the Upcountry History Museum presents Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice. Crossing the threshold of this interactive exhibition means traveling back in time to explore the Age of the Dinosaurs.

Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice is the first child-centered exhibit in the country dedicated to expanding the understanding of dinosaurs and their habitats. Designed for young explorers, ages 3-10, the bilingual (Spanish and English) exhibit features three distinct sections that build on a child’s innate curiosity about dinosaurs: Land of Fire (a warm dinosaur habitat), Land of Ice (a cold dinosaur habitat), and a Field Research Station (complete with a Big Dig experience).

The steamy Land of Fire, present day Montana, introduces visitors to the Triceratops, T-Rex, and the dinosaurs who called this environment home. Children can circle the land in insect costumes, buzz through a volcano with oozing lava, work through a swampy bog, and identify an ecosystem of animals and plants.

No coats are needed for a trip across the Land of Ice where visitors meet the dinosaurs who made their homes in the cold climate of Alaska. Activities include: climbing rocky steps, breezing down an icy slide, and hopping across stepping stones in an icy river.

In the hands-on Field Research Station children and their caregivers don goggles and research vests as they uncover dinosaur bones in a dig station and examine fossils to identify dinosaurs.

The exhibit builds on the popular fascination with dinosaurs and includes science, history, and literacy based activities to challenge all ages. Sculpted, touchable dinosaurs, featuring the most recent scientific findings about dinosaur colors, textures and structural form create opportunities for young explorers to investigate clues that the dinosaurs left behind.

Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice is open through January 22, 2023. The Upcountry History Museum is located at 540 Buncombe Street, Greenville, SC 29601. Please visit the Upcountry History Museum website for additional information.