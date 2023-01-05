Ways to Better the Community on Annual MLK Day of Service

The United Way of the Piedmont’s annual MLK Day of Service is a call to act on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through volunteerism and a deeper connection to community.

This day marks our opportunity to recommit as citizens by volunteering in service to others. Through those efforts, we can strengthen ties to our communities and one other while we address critical issues that divide us. This year, MLK Day will take place on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Sign up now for a service project in Spartanburg County and make MLK Day 2023 a day on, not off.

Visit www.uwpiedmont.org/mlkday to find ways to help.