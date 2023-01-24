Wofford Hosts 5th Annual S.C. High School Ethics Bowl

After a year of virtual competition, the Fifth Annual South Carolina High School Ethics Bowl returned in-person to Wofford College on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Eight high schools competed, and the winner advanced to the National High School Ethics Bowl, which will be held March 31-April 2 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“Ethics Bowl is a unique event for high school students,” says Dr. Stephen Michelman, Wofford professor of philosophy and bowl director. “It exposes them to a subject which is not part of their high school curriculum but is essential to daily life.”

Schools competing in the tournament included Byrnes High School, Chapman High School, Christ Church Episcopal School, Dorman High School, Providence Classical School, Spartanburg Day School, Spartanburg High School and West Ashley High School.

The tournament was held in the Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts on Wofford’s campus.

State high schools interested in starting an ethics bowl team should contact Professor Michelman at [email protected].