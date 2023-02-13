2023 Converse Emerging Young Artists Juried Exhibition Accepting Entries

Converse’s Department of Art and Design is accepting entries for the 2023 Emerging Young Artists Juried Exhibition. High school students in grades 9-12 are invited to submit entries for the Converse Emerging Young Artists Exhibition via their teachers until February 14, 2023.

The Converse Emerging Young Artists Exhibition provides a venue to recognize exemplary art works of high school students, to help them begin to prepare for a major in art while still in grades 9-12. This opportunity also introduces them to the Converse University Department of Art and Design and the variety of majors offered to students at Converse.

Read full guidelines here.

Image requirements are listed here.

Submissions will be accepted until February 14, 2023.

Awards: 1st; 2nd; 3rd place in each medium: Drawing, Painting, Mixed, Printmaking, Ceramics, Sculpture, Fibers, Graphic Design, Photography; and Best in Show.

Accepted submissions will be exhibited in Milliken Art Gallery beginning Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 25, 2023. A reception and award ceremony will be held in the gallery on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 1 to 3 pm.

Visit the contest entry guidelines for more information.

