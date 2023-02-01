BMW Announces Model Updates for Spring 2023

Innovations in individualization, digitalization, and electrification will enhance the BMW model range in the spring of 2023.

BMW Operating System 8 and the latest-generation BMW iDrive vehicle interface including the BMW Curved Display will be introduced into the BMW 4 Series and M4 in March 2023. BMW Crystal Headlights – first seen on the new BMW 7 Series – will be available for the BMW X7 from April 2023. Both these luxury models and the fully electric BMW iX will also be offered with the enhanced Parking Assistant Professional, which enables the Remote Control Parking and Maneuver Assistant functions to be controlled via iPhone. And Highway Assistant will be available on X7 and iX models for the first time.

BMW 4 Series and BMW M4 now with BMW Operating System 8 and BMW Curved Display.

Starting in March 2023, all BMW 4 Series and M4 models will be equipped as standard with BMW iDrive 8 and the BMW Curved Display. The fully digital screen is composed of a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch control display. The modern cockpit design and the extended capabilities of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant enable a significant reduction in the number of buttons and controllers in favor of voice and touch control. M4 models will feature M-specific graphics and displays.

All 4 Series variants will also include a new toggle gear selector on the center console. M high-gloss Shadowline trim for the side window surrounds will also be standard on M440i models and i4 M50. Aluminum Rhombicle in anthracite replaces Aluminum Tetragon trim, and M4 customers will be able to order Sensatec upholstery for the dashboard.

New options for the BMW X7: Highway Assistant and BMW Crystal Headlights

For the first time, Highway Assistant will be offered on the BMW X7 as part of the Driver Assistance Professional Package. This suite of Advance Driving Assistance Systems allows for attentive hands-free driving on limited access highways at speeds up to 85 mph.

BMW Crystal Headlights – first introduced on the new BMW 7 Series – will be available on the BMW X7 starting in April 2023. Genuine crystals from Swarovski positioned in the upper section of the lights and backlit by LED units act as side marker lights and daytime running lights. In daylight and when lit at night, the crystals reflect the light in a multitude of facets.

Also from April 2023, the optional Extended Shadowline exterior trim – available with the M Sport Professional package – will include a rear trim strip in black high-gloss.

BMW 7 Series, X7, and iX: control parking maneuvers from your iPhone.

The extended Parking Assistant Professional available for the 7 Series, X7, and iX from spring 2023 brings greater ease when parking and maneuvering. Here, BMW employs innovative digital technology to make further advances in the area of automated driving and parking. The extended Parking Assistant Professional gives drivers the ability to guide their BMW into and out of parking spaces and carry out more complex maneuvering from outside the vehicle via the My BMW app on their smartphone (available with My BMW App Version 2.1 2.x).

This functionality facilitates the use of tight or difficult-to-access parking spaces. For example, the driver can pause a parking process that is already underway, exit the vehicle, and resume the maneuver while they monitor the area around the vehicle from outside. They can then also control the vehicle’s exit from the space from their iPhone using the Parking Assistant Professional.

Controlling the vehicle from outside is also possible for more extensive maneuvers using the Maneuver Assistant function included in the Parking Assistant Professional. Using the My BMW app, customers can control the vehicle from up to six meters away. The Maneuver Assistant can also record and store up to ten maneuvers at different locations, each covering a maximum distance of 200 meters and up to a combined total of 600 meters. When the vehicle returns to one of the stored starting points, the system performs all the driving tasks required to navigate the distance, including acceleration, braking, steering, and, if required, multiple direction and gear changes. And it can do so whether the driver remains inside the car or chooses to control the maneuver from outside using an iPhone.

BMW iX now with manual pre-conditioning for the high-voltage battery.

All model variants of the purely electric BMW iX will be equipped with a further developed version of the predictive heat management technology for the high-voltage battery from March 2023. As in the BMW i7, it will be possible to initiate pre-conditioning of the battery manually, when the navigation system’s route guidance is not active. Pre-conditioning the battery prior to charging maximizes the charging rate when using a DC fast-charging station. Waste heat from the electric motors is used to adjust the temperature of the battery.

Highway Assistant will also be available on all iX models as part of the Driver Assistance Professional Package.

BMW Digital Key Plus with extended functions

In spring 2023, BMW Digital Key Plus, already available for many current BMW models, will gain new and enhanced functions. These will include automatic vehicle unlocking when approaching the car for owners of Samsung and Google smartphones running Android operating systems and the UWB (UltraWideband) chip.

BMW Digital Vehicle Access allows users to share their BMW Digital Key between Apple iPhones and Android smartphones for the first time. Shared BMW Digital Keys are also easier to activate in the vehicle. With the latest BMW software upgrade, a BMW Digital Key shared via smartphone can be activated directly in the vehicle by entering an activation code. Previously, a conventional vehicle key had to be located in the passenger compartment.

BMW 7 Series: new exterior paint finishes including new Individual two-tone.

From March 2023, the BMW 7 Series range will be available in a deep BMW Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic exterior paint shade. Customers will also be able to order the exclusive BMW Individual two-tone paintwork in BMW Individual special paint finishes.