Celebrate Spartanburg’s Black History & Black Owned Businesses

When you visit Spartanburg, be sure to support its Black-owned businesses, celebrate Black culture, and learn about Spartanburg’s 230 year history.

Check out OneSpartanburg’s list of Black-owned restaurants, bars, and hotels, and educate yourself on the key role the Black community had in developing Spartanburg to what it is today.

Travel down a picturesque driveway on the outskirts of Downtown Spartanburg and pull up to where you’ll be spending your evenings during your stay, the Clevedale Inn. Full of history, this gorgeous bed and breakfast blends southern charm with modern accommodations for a vacation you’ll want to brag about. Originally built in 1913, this estate features various suites for you to choose from each with their distinct style.

After a night of relaxing, wake up to enjoy a delectable dish for breakfast such as sweet potato pancakes, red velvet waffles or a salmon croquette.

Keep learning and visit spots that had a key role in the Black history of Spartanburg with the Black History Walking Tour from the Spartanburg Library. Highlighting events such as the Woolworths and Kress Sit-Ins during the Civil Rights movement and the Finch Hotel’s role in housing an African-American regiment during World War I, this self-guided tour will help you learn more about the heritage and history of local culture throughout the years.

Please visit visitspartanburg.com/celebrate-black-history/ to continue reading about Spartanburg’s local Black-owned restaurants, bars, and hotels.

Written by OneSpartanburg, Inc.