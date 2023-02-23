Converse University Supports Students’ Most Critical Needs With Valkyrie Supply Store

Aiming to help students succeed, Converse University has opened Valkyrie Supply, a basic needs hub that offers supplemental support for students struggling with food insecurity and increasingly tight budgets.

Members of the Converse and Spartanburg communities gathered in Montgomery Student Center on Friday, February 3, to celebrate the grand opening of this new space. Valkyrie Supply combines the university’s food pantry with personal hygiene products and a career closet, bringing together all items in the same location for students, free of charge.

President Boone Hopkins kicked off the grand opening event by enthusiastically welcoming students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, and campus guests. President Hopkins expressed his excitement for this resource to serve students and his immense gratitude to the donors and community partners who provided support.

“Community support can have a transformative impact on an individual – and that is exactly why we are here today,” Dr. Hopkins shared. “By opening Valkyrie Supply, we are one step closer to breaking down barriers that might limit a student’s ability to obtain their degree and succeed in starting their careers.”

University Chaplain Reverend Eliza Smith DeBevoise spoke about the tremendous impact the Valkyrie Supply will have on Converse students’ success, explaining that at the start of this initiative, the Office of Spiritual Life discovered the need for an expanded food pantry to support students. She brought to light the subject of food insecurity on college campuses, informing guests that it is an issue on campuses nationwide.

Tori Good, Executive Director of Career Development, shared how the Valkyrie Supply will provide professional clothing items to students for them to look and feel their best for class presentations, job interviews, and internships. DeBovoise and Good also recognized Rebecca Parrish, Director of Institutional Grants, and Office of Spiritual Life student-workers, Sam Prescott and Zhara Cross, who contributed their passion and tireless work on this initiative, as well as alumna Susie Cole Wean ’71, who provided a matching gift to help establish the Valkyrie Supply.

Valkyrie Supply was overflowing with excited visitors, and after a group of key players in the project officially cut the ribbon in partnership with OneSpartanburg, guests and the Converse community continued to mingle and tour the space. Many expressed excitement and gratitude, celebrating the Valkyrie Supply and all that it will provide for Converse University students for many years to come.

The inaugural donors and community partners who helped to make this goal a reality are listed on a plaque that will permanently be displayed outside of the Office of Spiritual Life in Montgomery Student Center. Those interested in donating to or supporting the Valkyrie Supply can visit the Valkyrie Supply webpage.