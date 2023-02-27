Erchonia Corp. Relocating Corporate Headquarters to the Upstate; $6.7 Million Investment and 51 New Jobs Expected

Erchonia Corp., a laser technology manufacturer, has announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to Greenville County. The company’s $6.7 million investment is expected to create 51 new jobs.

Founded in 1996, Erchonia is a world leader in low-level laser technology (LLLT), which uses low-level lasers at specific wavelengths to provide powerful therapeutic effects at the cellular level. Utilizing its LLLT, the company produces safe, effective products designed for physicians, including but not limited to chiropractors, physical therapists, physicians, podiatrists, health clinics and veterinarians, worldwide.

Erchonia is relocating its corporate headquarters from Melbourne, Florida to Greenville County, marking the company’s first South Carolina operations. The company will construct a custom facility in Greenville’s South Chase Industrial Park to serve as its new corporate headquarters.

“We are looking forward to the completion of our state-of-the-art facility that is being built to our exact specifications,” said Erchonia Corp. President Steven Shanks. “As the location of Erchonia’s new corporate headquarters, Greenville County is centrally located and is ideal for Erchonia’s planned growth and expansion as a world leader in low-level laser technology.”

Operations are expected to be online by October 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Erchonia team should visit the company’s contact page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.