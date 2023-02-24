Flat Rock Playhouse Presents “Here Comes The Sun Band & Friends”

Here Comes The Sun Band & Friends is a crew of extraordinary vocalists and multi-instrumentalists that love to recreate the fun and excitement of the greatest Rock n’ Roll experience ever, The Fab Four.

Celebrate The Beatles with a fresh, vibrant, and musically authentic act that keeps audiences on their feet with a thrilling recreation of a decade of Beatles Music. “We don’t impersonate, we celebrate!” Join some of your favorite Flat Rock Playhouse musicians and vocalists in this modern rock-and-roll experience.

Returning to perform the music of this legendary band are Flat Rock Playhouse favorites Eric Anthony, Paul Babelay, Dustin Brayley, Ryan Dunn, Ryan Guerra, and Nat Zegree.

“For over a decade now the ‘Music on the Rock” series has been among the most popular programs we produce each season,” shares Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant. “It’s a pure thrill to bring world-class musical talents directly to Western North Carolina for our community to rock out to and enjoy. Whether it’s artists well known to our community, or brand-new talent coming through the doors, the Playhouse has proven season after season that a ticket to a Music on the Rock concert means absolute musical excellence and a great night out for all.”

Don’t miss out! Performances are limited. Join us for a rockin’ night with these enduring tunes and the incredible artists that will have you swooning and hungry for more!

Here Comes The Sun Band & Friends – Music of the Beatles and More! – will be performed February 23 – 26 on the Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Tickets are $45 – $65 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.