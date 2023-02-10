GE Appliances Expanding South Carolina Operations With Planned Distribution Center in Greenville County; $50 Million Investment and 45 New Jobs Expected

GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, has announced plans to expand its South Carolina operations with a distribution center in Greenville County. The $50 million investment is projected to create 45 new jobs over the next five years.

Established in 1907, GEA is a leading manufacturer of innovative, quality home appliances sold under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier and Hotpoint brands. The company offers a large portfolio of products including refrigerators, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners, small appliances, water filtration systems and water heaters. The Greenville facility will be GEA’s second South Carolina location, following the opening of its state-of-the-art water heater manufacturing facility in Camden last year. The company also has manufacturing facilities at its Kentucky headquarters and in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

“The business-friendly climate of South Carolina and Greenville County, and the proximity to Inland Port Greer make this an ideal location to build our newest distribution center in support of our growing business,” said GE Appliances Distribution Vice President Marcia Brey. “Investments like this allow us to quickly respond to external factors and keep product flowing efficiently throughout our entire network as we grow and enter new product categories. I would like to thank Governor McMaster and the Secretary of Commerce for their continued support.”

Located at Augusta Grove Business Park in Greenville, GEA will lease a 584,820-square-foot distribution warehouse. This new facility is a key investment in GEA’s distribution network, supporting the expansion of manufacturing operations by increasing supply chain capacity to ship and receive appliances from regional production facilities, along with imported finished goods arriving at the Port of Charleston. Additionally, the Greenville facility will allow the company to take advantage of proximity to Inland Port Greer.

The expansion is expected to be complete by the first quarter of 2024.