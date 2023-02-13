Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District President Honored With Award

David N. Edwards, Jr. A.A.E., President and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District, has been honored with the Distinguished Service Award by the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE).

The award is presented to airport executives in honor of an exemplary career and contributions to the airport industry. Edwards was presented with his award at the January 23, 2023 meeting of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport Commission.

The Distinguished Service Award is one of AAAE’s highest levels of recognition. Individuals receive the award for accomplishments in their professional and personal lives. Respected leaders of their own communities, these individuals also contribute to other aviation organizations, serve AAAE and its chapters, and participate in civic and community affairs. Distinguished Service Award (DSA) winners exemplify the best in airport management by continually bringing credit to the profession and the aviation community. All DSA winners are Accredited Airport Executives (A.A.E.) and exemplify the standards accreditation seeks to inspire.

Edwards has been active in many aspects of AAAE over the years, including serving as a Past President of the Southeast Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives, Chairman of the Board for Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA), a past Board Member for ACI World, a past Chairman of the Small Airports Committee for ACI-NA, President of the North Carolina Airports Association and was named “Small Airport Director of the Year” by Airport Experience News. He also serves/has served on Boards representing Greer Development Corporation, Gibbs Cancer Center, Upstate SC Alliance, Greenville Chamber, VisitGreenvilleSC, and One Spartanburg.

Edwards has more than 30 years of experience in airport management with strong credentials in the areas of business development, properties, government affairs, operations and international marketing. He has served as the President and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District since July 2009. He is responsible for the overall administration and development of the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

(GSP). Under his leadership passenger traffic has almost doubled, and the airport secured nonstop all-cargo service to Germany, Mexico, and Korea. He is also responsible for establishing and implementing a Terminal Renovation/Modernization Program for GSP, which resulted in the investment of $127 million in the terminal between 2012 and 2017. In 2020, GSP was named as the Best Small Airport in North America by its customers and continues to be a model of innovation and entrepreneurship.

He also previously served in leadership roles at the Asheville Regional Airport Authority (AVL), the Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority (TIX), the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (MCO) and he started his aviation career with the Dade County Aviation Department (MIA).