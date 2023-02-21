South Carolina Leads the Nation as Top Exporter of Tires and Completed Passenger Motor Vehicles

Gov. Henry McMaster, the S.C. Department of Commerce, and the South Carolina Ports Authority recently announced that the state’s 2022 export sales totaled $31.5 billion, up 6% over 2021, according to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The state remains the nation’s top exporter of completed passenger motor vehicles and tires.

Notable 2022 export statistics include:

2022 export sales totaled $31.5 billion, up 6% over 2021.

For the ninth year in a row, South Carolina remains the national leader in the export of completed passenger vehicles, with sales topping $10.1 billion.

For the seventh year in a row, South Carolina remains the national leader in the export of tires, with sales exceeding $1.7 billion.

Canada was the number one export market for South Carolina-made products and services, accounting for over $4.4 billion in sales.

South Carolina exports reached 196 countries across six continents.

“The world wants what South Carolinians are making, as evidenced by South Carolina’s boost in 2022 trade numbers,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “From tires to passenger vehicles, our industries are making their mark on the world stage as international markets continue to realize the value and craftsmanship of South Carolina-made goods.”

“South Carolina is as connected to the world as ever, between the year-over-year growth of foreign direct investment and international trade and exports,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “International trade is crucial to our state’s economy and sustained economic growth, particularly as our companies expand their product and service offerings to meet global market demands.”

“As the 8th largest U.S. container port, SC Ports serves as South Carolina’s gateway to the world,” said SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin. “We are proud to move cargo for mega retailers, advanced manufacturers, farmers, medical companies, e-commerce sites and small businesses. We consistently invest in world-class port infrastructure to keep freight moving, ensuring SC Ports offers the capacity, reliability and fluidity port-dependent businesses need to thrive.”

South Carolina companies looking to expand their global markets can explore S.C. Commerce’s Export Incentives, or contact the international trade team.