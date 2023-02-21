USC Upstate Names Jeffrey Stinson Dean of Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics School

The University of South Carolina Upstate has hired Jeffrey Stinson, Ph.D., to serve as the next dean of its George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics (JCBE) following a nationwide search.

Stinson will oversee the JCBE’s academic programs, centers, faculty, and staff, and the nearly 600 students enrolled in the college, which is accredited by the prestigious international Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). He will start his new role on July 1.

Since 2019, Stinson has served as dean of the College of Business at Central Washington University. He provided strategic leadership for 74 faculty and staff members, seven degree programs, and 27 specializations, minors and certificate programs across seven physical locations and online serving approximately 2,000 students per term. Stinson was also responsible for the college’s Institut,e for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Supply Chain Management Institute, and the Northwest Center for Sport.

“Dean of the George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics at USC Upstate is a role that has almost limitless potential for positively impacting one of the most dynamic economic ecosystems in the country, which is on our front doorstep,” said USC Upstate Chancellor Bennie L. Harris, Ph.D. “Jeffrey Stinson is a visionary leader whose business acumen and spirit of collaboration will certainly strengthen our university, the Upstate, and South Carolina. I welcome Jeffrey and congratulate the members of our search committee for their comprehensive work in helping us find our next JCBE dean.”

Stinson’s responsibilities at the JCBE will include joining with Upstate leaders to address needs in the business community, such as talent development, support for entrepreneurship and small businesses, and engagement with international corporations.

“I am honored and excited to be joining the JCBE and USC Upstate community,” Stinson said. “I embrace the JCBE’s mission of being a partner in the economic transformation of the Upstate. The dedication of the faculty, staff, students, and alumni toward that vision attracted me to the position. I look forward to extending the reach and impact of our academic programs and industry partnerships, as we seek to be an integral partner in the Upstate and beyond.”

Stinson joined CWU in 2008 as an assistant professor in marketing. He was promoted to associate professor and awarded tenure in 2012 before earning a promotion to full professor five years later.

Prior to joining CWU, Stinson served on the faculty at North Dakota State University. He earned a Ph.D. in marketing from the University of Oregon, an M.B.A and a M.A. in recreation and leisure studies both from the University of Minnesota, and his undergraduate degree in sport studies and management at Bemidji State University.

“Jeffrey Stinson is very personable and, most importantly to me, he is committed to raising per capita income in the Upstate, which would improve the quality of life for many,” said Spartanburg business leader George Dean Johnson, Jr. “I think he is the right person to help the business college and USC Upstate grow. He is committed for the long term and I believe he will pursue graduate degrees that will be very beneficial to Upstate industry. This is an inspired choice. I congratulate Chancellor Harris and the search committee.”

A native of Champaign, Ill., Stinson enjoys running, biking, hiking, and most other outdoor activities. He coaches youth soccer, most recently at the high school club level. Stinson and his wife, AeiMee, have two adult sons, Ryan and Andrew.

“I am so excited that Dr. Stinson will be joining USC Upstate and am confident that with his leadership, the Johnson College of Business and Economics will reach greater heights,” said USC Upstate Provost Pam Steinke, Ph.D.