USC Upstate Unveils Specialty License Plates

It is official, you can now drive with Spartan Pride!

The University of South Carolina Upstate and the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) have unveiled the official USC Upstate-branded license plate available to all residents of the Palmetto State who want to support student scholarships and show their love for the university wherever their travels take them.

The first 100 numbers are reserved and can be selected by contacting the USC Upstate Alumni Office. In addition to the regular registration fees, the specialty plate two-year tag costs $70 and a portion of the proceeds from each plate supports the general scholarships for students at USC Upstate. License plates outside of the first 100 numbers, will be assigned randomly and can be purchased by visiting the SCDMV website or any SCDMV location.

“As our university’s alumni, donors, students, fans, and friends now have the opportunity to showcase their pride through the branded plate, the impact undoubtedly coincides with our recent branding campaign Greater Heights,” said RJ Gimbl, vice chancellor of advancement and executive director of USC Upstate Foundations. “As plates begin to hit the streets, the USC Upstate brand will be felt not only across South Carolina but where our travels take us.”

“We are excited to have USC Upstate join our plate gallery,” said Stephanie Ford, deputy director of vehicle services for the SCDMV. “We think this will yield some wonderful things for (the university).”

To learn more visit www.uscupstate.edu/licenseplates or contact the USC Upstate Alumni Office at 864-503-5093.

Prepared by USC Upstate.