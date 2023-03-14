Avelo Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service to New Haven and Orlando

Avelo Airlines has announced nonstop service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) to Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO).

Avelo’s new service at GSP ushers in a new era of affordable, convenient, and reliable air service for the region.

When service begins in June, Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop service to Connecticut and the only airline offering nonstop jet service to MCO. Introductory one-way fares from GSP to Orlando and Southern Connecticut start at $49*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “Upstate SC – it’s time to say hello to Avelo! We look forward to introducing the Upstate of South Carolina to Avelo’s low fares, industry-leading reliability, and caring service. With hometown airport access to Southern Connecticut and Orlando, travel from GSP is now easier than ever.”

Avelo will begin service to Orlando on June 7 with twice weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, then transitioning to Mondays and Fridays on June 23. Service to Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) will begin on June 22 with twice weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays. Both routes will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

“Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is pleased to welcome Avelo Airlines,” said GSP President and CEO Dave Edwards. “With their low fares and new nonstop service, Avelo will provide a new level of travel options to the Upstate South Carolina region. This is an exciting addition to our family of airlines, and we look forward to growing together in the years to come.”

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 1.8 million customers on more than 15,000 flights.

In addition to offering customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.