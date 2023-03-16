Eighteen Greenville Drive Alumni Compete in 2023 World Baseball Classic

Greenville Drive and Red Sox fans should be familiar with some of the stars donning their countries’ uniforms during the World Baseball Classic (WBC).

Eighteen Greenville Drive alumni across 13 team rosters will compete for their respective countries in this quadrennial tournament.

Greenville has been a launchpad for some of Major League Baseball’s biggest stars who will take part in the classic including, Yoan Moncada (Cuba), Rafael Devers (Dominican Republic), Xander Bogaerts (Netherlands), Christian Vazquez (Puerto Rico), and Mookie Betts (USA).

Broken down by position, the former Drive alumni include eight pitchers, three infielders, three outfielders, two catchers and two coaches.

Team Venezuela claims the most former Drive players with three lefty pitchers, Darwinzon Hernandez, Enmanuel De Jesus, and Jhonathan Diaz. Teams Colombia, Mexico, and Puerto Rico all claim two former Drive players. Teams Australia, Chinese Taipei, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Israel, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Panama, and USA each claim one Drive alumni.

Here are all the former Drive players taking part in the 2023 WBC:

Australia:

Danel McGrath | LHP

Chinese Taipei:

Tzu-Wei Lin | RHP

Colombia:

Rio Gomez | LHP

Walter Miranda | Pitching Coach

Cuba:

Yoan Moncada | INF

Dominican Republic:

Rafael Devers | INF

Israel:

Ryan Lavarnway | C

Netherlands:

Xander Bogaerts | INF

Mexico:

Jarren Duran | OF

Ricky De Luna | Strength Coach

Nicaragua:

Roniel Raudes | RHP

_Panama: _

Javy Guerra | RHP

Puerto Rico:

Christian Vazquez | C

Henry Ramos | OF

USA:

Mookie Betts | OF

Venezuela:

Darwinzon Hernandez | LHP

Emanuel De Jesus | LHP

Jhonathan Diaz | LHP

The WBC takes place March 7 – 21 across four cities around the globe, including Miami, Phoenix, Tokyo, and Taichung, Taiwan. The 2023 edition of the WBC has been six years in the making, after COVID-19 canceled the tournament in 2021. Team USA captured the last WBC title in 2017, defeating Team Puerto Rico 8-0 in the championship game.

Prepared by Greenville Drive.