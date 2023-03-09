Fallen Anderson Co. Deputy’s Legacy Lives on Through Memorial Blood Drive

Law enforcement officers impact lives every day through their work in the community. The community’s blood center, The Blood Connection (TBC) and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to give community members a way to also impact lives: through a simple blood donation in honor fallen sheriff’s deputy Alex Burdette.

TBC and the sheriff’s office are partnering to host the 18th annual Alex Burdette Memorial Blood Drive on March 10, 2023.

“Alex’s memory continues to live on with each blood donation,” said Nicole Burdette, Deputy Burdette’s wife.

Alex Burdette served his community as an Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy for four years, before he was killed in March of 2005. Burdette had just finished his shift and was on his way home when he came across a disabled vehicle. Always one to help another, Burdette stopped to direct traffic around the vehicle, and was struck by another vehicle. He was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he unfortunately died just a few hours later. Community members are encouraged to follow in Burdette’s footsteps by performing another selfless act: donating blood.

“Your donation shows our first responders that their sacrifices will never be forgotten,” Nicole Burdette said.

Over the past seventeen years, more than 1,300 blood donations have been given in Alex’s memory – impacting nearly 4,000 lives across the Carolinas and Georgia.

This year’s blood drive will take place on March 10 from 2 pm to 7 pm at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

For every blood donor, The Blood Connection will make a $20 donation to Carolina C.O.P.S. Donors will also receive a $20 eGift card and a t-shirt. Those interested can make an appointment by clicking this link: https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/204244.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome.