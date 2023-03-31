Flat Rock Playhouse Presents a Tribute to the Rolling Stones April 13-15

The band members of Jumping Jack Flash are not entirely sure what it is about the music of The Rolling Stones that causes such a great reaction in audiences, but they see it on a nightly basis.

They see it in the audience’s eyes, and on their faces. The audiences can’t help but get up and dance, sing along, and feel the pure joy of hearing the sound track to their lives.

Maybe it’s the raw energy of the Stones, or the swag of Mick Jagger. Or maybe it’s the fact that everyone on stage and in the audience gets to celebrate some of the greatest music of all time!

Performances take place April 13th through 15th. Join us on the Rock and witness what made the original bad boys of rock among the greatest showmen of their time.

Visit flatrockplayhouse.org/jumpin-jack-flash for additional information and to purchase tickets.

Prepared by Flat Rock Playhouse.