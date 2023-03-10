Flat Rock Playhouse Presents Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show March 16-18

A crowd favorite, the Music on the Rock series will feature Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show March 16 through March 18.

Rumours has meticulously put together a show that spares no detail. Recreating the band’s legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, Rumours takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren’t afraid to put on a show.

“Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours became the fastest selling album of all time, selling 800,000 copies a week in its prime. Since then it has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide and is one of the best-selling records of all time,” noted Artistic Associate, Matthew Glover. “The music was beautifully melodic, and the heartbreaking lyrics resonated with millions then and today.” Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show honors the legacy of Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, and Stevie Nicks. “We can’t wait for our audiences to experience these beloved songs in a tribute that celebrates the originals.”

Performances take place March 16-18, 2023. Showtimes are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 pm, and also on Saturday at 2:00 pm. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-732-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.