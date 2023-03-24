Game On for NCAA Women’s Basketball in Downtown Greenville

Downtown streets are filling with fans and the joy of basketball, as Greenville hosts the NCAA Sweet 16 and Elite 8 women’s basketball tournament at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

With games starting Friday and continuing through Monday, a little planning will help you keep your eye on the ball. Here’s what you need to know before you go to the games or enjoy a night out downtown among larger crowds.

Parking

The Church Street Garage, adjacent to the Well, will be available for $10 event parking.

The Commons Garage will be held for hotel and monthly parkers from Wednesday through Friday, but available for $10 event parking on Saturday and Sunday.

The City of Greenville recommends fans park in the North Lauren Street Deck, Spring Street Garage or Richardson Street Garage throughout the tourney weekend. While the walk is a bit longer, regular parking rates apply (daily maximum of $7).

Walking Safely

Greenville Police recommend pedestrians walking from downtown proceed north on Main Street to NOMA Square (at the Hyatt Hotel), and then heading east along Beattie Place to the arena. Police officers will be on hand to direct traffic at major intersections. View larger map showing safe walking routes

Trolley Service

The downtown trolley will offer service to the arena throughout the weekend. View North Main Trolley Map | View South Main Trolley Map

Trolley service hours are:

Friday, March 24, 6 – 11 p.m.

Saturday, March 25: 4 – 11 p.m.

Sunday, March 26: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Photo Ops for Fans: Snap your selfie in front of the big ball in front of Bon Secours Wellness Arena! Don’t forget to find your team on Main Street – decals for each team will run the length of downtown.

Tip-Off Fan Fest at Piedmont Natural Gas Downtown Alive: This free event, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at NOMA Square on Main Street. In addition to regularly scheduled music, food and drink, fans can enjoy a basketball inflatable game, Pop-A-Shots, a 360-photo booth, giveaways and a giant LED screen showing NCAA games.

Fan Fest at Bon Secours Wellness Area: The celebration continues! The official Fan Fest opens on Friday, from 1 to 6 p.m. Games will be broadcast on the giant LED screen at the Well. In addition to all of the games, giveaways and food, the Children’s Museum of the Upstate will host an Imagination Playground for our youngest fans. Hours are:

Friday, March 24 – 1-6 pm

Saturday, March 25 – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 26 – 5-8 p.m.

Monday, March 27 – 5-8 p.m.

Written by the City of Greenville.