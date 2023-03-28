Get Off The Grid’s Charrette Fest To Showcase Sustainable Living on April 23rd

For their debut in Hub City, Get Off The Grid Fest is offering a family-friendly “micro-festival” event to showcase the benefits of living an off-grid and healthy lifestyle.

Charrette (a French word associated with collaboration) will include live music from Natti Love Joys, The Get Down Junkies & BEMI, kid’s activities, local vendors, homesteading workshops, solar energy tours, and a health & wellness zone.

The festival will take place on Sunday, April 23rd at FR8yard, located at 125 E Main Street. Doors open at 2P. The event is free and open to the public.

Charrette is the kick-off event for Get Off The Grid Fest, a biennial three-day music festival and sustainability fair, scheduled for August 18-20, 2023 at The Music Camp. Early Bird Tickets (savings of $50/ticket) are available online until May 1 at getoffthegridfest.com.

Register here for your free Charrette ticket and a chance to win a pair of tickets to Get Off The Grid Fest ($300 value).

Get Off The Grid Fest is a solar-powered, family-focused, zero-waste-producing, “Leave No Trace” event. The Festival offers three days of music, learning and fun curated by local community members handpicked for their expertise and commitment to advocating an “off-the-grid” and healthy lifestyle. The Festival features an eclectic mix of local and regional music and art performances, hands-on workshops and presentations.