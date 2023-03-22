Greenville Drive Announces Remaining Amateur Baseball Schedule at Fluor Field

While Greenville Drive baseball is still a few weeks away, the organization and Fluor Field are continuing to celebrate amateur baseball in downtown Greenville.

More than 25 collegiate and high school teams will take center stage at Fluor Field by the end of the schedule, with tickets on sale here or by calling the Drive at (864) 240-4500.

“While we anxiously await the Drive’s Opening Day scheduled for Tuesday, April 11, we’re excited that Fluor Field will host top quality amateur baseball with a mix of college and high school games over the next month,” noted Drive General Manager, Eric Jarinko.

The final two collegiate games at Fluor Field feature the reining Division II National Champions, the North Greenville Crusaders, taking on Lander University on Tuesday, March 28, while Limestone College and Erskine College play on Wednesday, March 29.

Upstate high school baseball takes center stage at Fluor Field throughout the month of March, featuring 12 different high schools – Christ Church, St. Joseph’s, Wren, Greer, T.L. Hanna, Chapman, Greenville, J.L. Mann, Dorman, A.C. Flora, Riverside, and Eastside.

“Baseball is back in full force at Fluor Field,” added Drive President, Jeff Brown. “The full schedule of amateur games not only gives fans ample opportunity to watch great baseball before the Drive season, but also provides a unique experience for the players and coaches at a first-class facility.”

Tickets for each amateur game are available here. The full schedule of games and ticket prices is listed below: